Exclusive Report on Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Grand Celebration as Shri Ram's Procession Sets Out

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
Preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, scheduled for January 22nd in Ayodhya, are in full swing. Stay tuned to Ji News for continuous coverage of the unique arrangements in Ayodhya. In today's special report, we bring you insights into how the procession of Ram Lala will unfold.

