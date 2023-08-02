trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643618
EXCLUSIVE video of Nuh before Violence surfaces

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Nuh Violence Viral Video: After the violence in Mewat, Haryana, the action of the police is going on and the police is constantly looking for miscreants. So far the police have detained more than 70 people. In a special conversation with Zee News, ADG Mamta Singh said that no conspiracy can be ruled out. There will be investigation from every angle. Meanwhile, an exclusive video related to Nuh violence has surfaced. In this video, the miscreants are seen breaking the CCTV with stones.

