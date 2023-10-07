trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672322
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Exercise BRIGHT STAR- 23: How IAF's MiG-29 UPG Amazed Everyone By Shooting Down Many Planes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23'. ‘Exercise BRIGHT STAR- 23’ is a multinational tri-services joint military exercise led by US CENTCOM and Egyptian Army.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: Did Pakistan Purposefully Reposition Boundary Ropes During Netherlands Innings?
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: Did Pakistan Purposefully Reposition Boundary Ropes During Netherlands Innings?
Israel Hamas conflict: Modi supported in the war, Israel said thanks
play icon2:4
Israel Hamas conflict: Modi supported in the war, Israel said thanks
Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Loves Making Films Based On Real-Life Incidents
play icon4:43
Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Loves Making Films Based On Real-Life Incidents
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
play icon2:14
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
play icon8:39
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Did Pakistan Purposefully Reposition Boundary Ropes During Netherlands Innings?
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: Did Pakistan Purposefully Reposition Boundary Ropes During Netherlands Innings?
Israel Hamas conflict: Modi supported in the war, Israel said thanks
play icon2:4
Israel Hamas conflict: Modi supported in the war, Israel said thanks
Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Loves Making Films Based On Real-Life Incidents
play icon4:43
Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Loves Making Films Based On Real-Life Incidents
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
play icon2:14
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
play icon8:39
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues