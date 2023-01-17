videoDetails

Explained: Why are honey bees getting a vaccine? | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

The U.S. has approved the first-ever vaccine for honey bees. It will confer protection from the American foulbrood disease, raising hopes of a new weapon against diseases. The US Department of Agriculture has permitted a conditional license for a vaccine, developed by Dalan Animal Health, a US-based biotech company. The vaccine will be supplied on a “limited basis” to commercial beekeepers in the US and is expected to be available this year.