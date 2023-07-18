trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636964
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Explained: Why did trekkers face harsh punishment for climbing the Dudhsagar falls?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Hundreds of tourists denied access to Dudhsagar waterfalls in Goa. A video showing a group of youngsters doing sit-ups as punishment has gone viral on social media. According to reports, these trekkers wanted to visit the famous Dudhsagar waterfalls in Goa. The punishment was imposed on them by railroad police officials.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

UP ATS takes Seema Haider for investigation
play icon17:10
UP ATS takes Seema Haider for investigation
Sonia Gandhi might become Chairperson of New Alliance
play icon3:18
Sonia Gandhi might become Chairperson of New Alliance
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case on 21st July
play icon2:27
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case on 21st July
PM Modi attacks over opposition meet in Bengaluru
play icon10:40
PM Modi attacks over opposition meet in Bengaluru
PM Modi inaugurates Veer Savarkar Airport Terminal in port Blair
play icon7:33
PM Modi inaugurates Veer Savarkar Airport Terminal in port Blair
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

UP ATS takes Seema Haider for investigation
play icon17:10
UP ATS takes Seema Haider for investigation
Sonia Gandhi might become Chairperson of New Alliance
play icon3:18
Sonia Gandhi might become Chairperson of New Alliance
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case on 21st July
play icon2:27
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case on 21st July
PM Modi attacks over opposition meet in Bengaluru
play icon10:40
PM Modi attacks over opposition meet in Bengaluru
PM Modi inaugurates Veer Savarkar Airport Terminal in port Blair
play icon7:33
PM Modi inaugurates Veer Savarkar Airport Terminal in port Blair