NewsVideos

Explained | Why Mumbai is sinking 2 mm every year on average

According to a research, Mumbai city is sinking 2 mm every year on average and groundwater extraction, mining, reclamation of natural wetlands, infrastructure projects and ecological disturbances is leading to "land subsidence" downward, a vertical movement of the earth's surface in Mumbai.

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
According to a research, Mumbai city is sinking 2 mm every year on average and groundwater extraction, mining, reclamation of natural wetlands, infrastructure projects and ecological disturbances is leading to "land subsidence" downward, a vertical movement of the earth's surface in Mumbai.

All Videos

Moose Wala Murder Case: Punjab police takes Lawrence Bishnoi into custody
8:33
Moose Wala Murder Case: Punjab police takes Lawrence Bishnoi into custody
Ranchi Police has released posters of the accused of violence
6:58
Ranchi Police has released posters of the accused of violence
As risks soar China vows to adapt better to climate change with new climate plan promises
As risks soar China vows to adapt better to climate change with new climate plan promises
UP Riots: Stone pelters cannot be treated like murderers - Abu Azmi
5:2
UP Riots: Stone pelters cannot be treated like murderers - Abu Azmi
J&K Breaking: Encounter between army-terrorists in Kulgam-Mishipora
1:8
J&K Breaking: Encounter between army-terrorists in Kulgam-Mishipora

Trending Videos

8:33
Moose Wala Murder Case: Punjab police takes Lawrence Bishnoi into custody
6:58
Ranchi Police has released posters of the accused of violence
As risks soar China vows to adapt better to climate change with new climate plan promises
5:2
UP Riots: Stone pelters cannot be treated like murderers - Abu Azmi
1:8
J&K Breaking: Encounter between army-terrorists in Kulgam-Mishipora