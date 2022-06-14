Explained | Why Mumbai is sinking 2 mm every year on average

According to a research, Mumbai city is sinking 2 mm every year on average and groundwater extraction, mining, reclamation of natural wetlands, infrastructure projects and ecological disturbances is leading to "land subsidence" downward, a vertical movement of the earth's surface in Mumbai.

Jun 14, 2022

