Explained | Why Mumbai is sinking 2 mm every year on average
According to a research, Mumbai city is sinking 2 mm every year on average and groundwater extraction, mining, reclamation of natural wetlands, infrastructure projects and ecological disturbances is leading to "land subsidence" downward, a vertical movement of the earth's surface in Mumbai.
