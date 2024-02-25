trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724876
Explosion in firecracker factory in kaushambi of UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
There has been an explosion in the firecracker factory in Kaushambi. 7 people got burnt in the explosion. The explosion was so powerful that the sound of the blast was heard several kilometers away. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

