Family of Karpoori Thakur Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for Bharat Ratna

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday (February 12), interacted with the family of Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur, expressing his joy in a tweet. PM Modi conveyed his happiness, stating, Very happy to meet the family members of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. Karpoori Ji has been the messiah of the backward and deprived sections of society, whose life and ideals will continue to inspire the countrymen.

