Famous writer Tarek Fatah passed away at the age of 73

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Famous writer Tariq Fatah passed away at the age of 73. Tariq Fateh was ill for a long time.

