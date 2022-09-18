NewsVideos

Fan of bike racing? MotoGP could come to India in winter 2023 | Zee English News

India is all set to host a round of the MotoGP World Championship. This is the latest high-profile racing series to come to the country, following confirmation of the Hyderabad Formula E race to be held in February 2023.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
India is all set to host a round of the MotoGP World Championship. This is the latest high-profile racing series to come to the country, following confirmation of the Hyderabad Formula E race to be held in February 2023.

All Videos

Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
23:31
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
6:0
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell
22:44
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell

Trending Videos

Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
23:31
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
6:0
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
22:44
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell
sports video,