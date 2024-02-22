trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723597
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmer Organisation makes big announcement over ongoing protest

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Farmer Organization has makes huge decision over ongoing protest. Farmers have decided to stop protest for next 48 hours. Watch this report to know the reason behind stopping the campaign.

All Videos

Breaking: Horrific road accident in Thoothukudi, truck collides with divider
Play Icon01:11
Breaking: Horrific road accident in Thoothukudi, truck collides with divider
Farmers Protest: Farmer movement or preparation for war?
Play Icon20:09
Farmers Protest: Farmer movement or preparation for war?
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
Play Icon21:14
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
Play Icon09:14
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
Play Icon05:38
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal

Trending Videos

Breaking: Horrific road accident in Thoothukudi, truck collides with divider
play icon1:11
Breaking: Horrific road accident in Thoothukudi, truck collides with divider
Farmers Protest: Farmer movement or preparation for war?
play icon20:9
Farmers Protest: Farmer movement or preparation for war?
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
play icon21:14
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
play icon9:14
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
play icon5:38
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal