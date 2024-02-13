trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721054
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
Farmer Protest Update: Sambhu Border: Thousands of farmers are moving towards Delhi with a dozen demands including MSP and loan waiver. But they were stopped at Shambhu border before entering Haryana from Punjab. The show of force between farmers and soldiers continued for hours at the Shambhu border.

Delhi Chalo: Why are the farmers protesting again?
Play Icon05:32
Delhi Chalo: Why are the farmers protesting again?
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?
Play Icon29:25
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
Play Icon18:09
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi
Play Icon06:45
PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi
Modi, Al Nahyan discuss deepening India-UAE partnership
Play Icon09:44
Modi, Al Nahyan discuss deepening India-UAE partnership

