trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723868
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmer Protest Update: BKU Leader Balbir Singh Rajewal Alleges Haryana Police Incursion, Calls For Judicial Inquiry

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has alleged that Haryana Police entered Punjab, fired at farmers, and damaged tractors. He is calling for a case under section 302 IPC against Haryana's Chief Minister and Home Minister. Rajewal is also urging a judicial inquiry into the recent death of a farmer. Additionally, he announced a 'mahapanchayat' of farmers scheduled for 14th March at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

All Videos

Shaitaan Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn And R Madhavan At Mumbai
Play Icon00:30
Shaitaan Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn And R Madhavan At Mumbai
VIRAL VIDEO: Overcrowded UP Train Sparks Online Concern As Passengers Seek Refuge In Toilets With Luggage
Play Icon01:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Overcrowded UP Train Sparks Online Concern As Passengers Seek Refuge In Toilets With Luggage
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Enjoy Shikara Ride On Srinagar's Dal Lake
Play Icon00:30
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Enjoy Shikara Ride On Srinagar's Dal Lake
BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Visits Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali With Police Permission
Play Icon00:31
 BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Visits Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali With Police Permission
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
Play Icon00:44
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche

Trending Videos

Shaitaan Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn And R Madhavan At Mumbai
play icon0:30
Shaitaan Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn And R Madhavan At Mumbai
VIRAL VIDEO: Overcrowded UP Train Sparks Online Concern As Passengers Seek Refuge In Toilets With Luggage
play icon1:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Overcrowded UP Train Sparks Online Concern As Passengers Seek Refuge In Toilets With Luggage
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Enjoy Shikara Ride On Srinagar's Dal Lake
play icon0:30
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Enjoy Shikara Ride On Srinagar's Dal Lake
BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Visits Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali With Police Permission
play icon0:31
BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Visits Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali With Police Permission
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
play icon0:44
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche