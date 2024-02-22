trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723685
Farmers Pause 'Delhi Chalo March' At Khanauri Border, Declare Two-Day Halt

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
At Khanauri Border, farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo March' have decided to temporarily halt their journey for two days. This strategic pause allows the farmers to regroup, assess their next steps, and address any emerging concerns.

