Farmers Protest 2024: Farmers to resume 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 21

Sonam|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Farmers protesting on Delhi border are ready to march to Delhi. Meetings have taken place between the government and farmers four times. But, no result could be achieved in the four rounds of meetings. In such a situation, now the farmers have announced to march to Delhi again on 21st February.

