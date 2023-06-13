NewsVideos
Farmers Protest Against Haryana Government, Blocks National Highway In Kurukshetra

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Farmers gathered at the protest site in Haryana’s Kurukshetra and blocked National Highway 44. They have been demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) on sunflower seeds. On June 12 also, the National Highway was blocked by the protesting farmers.

