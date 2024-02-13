trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720973
Farmers Protest: Massive traffic snarls reported in Delhi-NCR

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
.Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are adamant on taking entry in Delhi regarding their demands. All the borders of Delhi are sealed. There is tension only on Shambhu border of Punjab-Haryana. Farmers of Punjab tried to break the barricade. But Haryana Police has stopped them from going towards Delhi by firing tear gas shells.

