Farmers Protest: Police Use Tear Gas at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
In a recent turn of events, police have employed tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. Tensions are high as authorities work to manage the situation amid the ongoing Farmers Protest. Stay tuned for further updates on this unfolding event.

