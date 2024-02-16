trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722088
Farmers Protest: What happened on 4th day?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Today the farmers have called Bharat Band, on the other hand, today is the fourth day of the Delhi Chalo movement...and the farmers are standing on the borders of Delhi, in view of which the police have tightened security at the Tikri border and adjoining Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

