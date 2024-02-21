trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723327
Farmers to carry out protest in Delhi with special machines

|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
A surprising image has dome amid farmers' protest. Farmers have been seen with a different type of JCB machine with which they are going to protest in Delhi today. On the other hand, there is a possibility of heavy traffic jam once again today during farmers' protest in Delhi.

Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over his Nasha Remark
Play Icon01:17
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over his Nasha Remark
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | 21st Feb 2024
Play Icon02:47
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | 21st Feb 2024
Punjab High Court expresses objection over Farmers Protest
Play Icon02:48
Punjab High Court expresses objection over Farmers Protest
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon05:56
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
TOP 100 News: Farmers march to Delhi demanding MSP
Play Icon07:37
TOP 100 News: Farmers march to Delhi demanding MSP

