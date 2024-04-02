Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farooq Abdullah makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Farooq Abdullah makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. Kejriwal is lodged in jail number-2 of Tihar Jail. Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah said, Kejriwal's stature increased due to the arrest. Kejriwal became a big leader by going to jail.'

All Videos

Viral Video: Man's Mishandling Of Snake Results In Deadly Attack, Sparks Concerns
Play Icon00:39
Viral Video: Man's Mishandling Of Snake Results In Deadly Attack, Sparks Concerns
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits BJP and joins Congress
Play Icon02:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits BJP and joins Congress
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calms Crowd Amid Booing Of Hardik Pandya
Play Icon00:17
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calms Crowd Amid Booing Of Hardik Pandya
Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal meet AAP MLAs in some time
Play Icon05:11
Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal meet AAP MLAs in some time
Viral Video: Man Caught With Another Woman - Family Discovers Extra-Marital Affair
Play Icon00:48
Viral Video: Man Caught With Another Woman - Family Discovers Extra-Marital Affair

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Man's Mishandling Of Snake Results In Deadly Attack, Sparks Concerns
play icon0:39
Viral Video: Man's Mishandling Of Snake Results In Deadly Attack, Sparks Concerns
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits BJP and joins Congress
play icon2:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits BJP and joins Congress
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calms Crowd Amid Booing Of Hardik Pandya
play icon0:17
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calms Crowd Amid Booing Of Hardik Pandya
Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal meet AAP MLAs in some time
play icon5:11
Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal meet AAP MLAs in some time
Viral Video: Man Caught With Another Woman - Family Discovers Extra-Marital Affair
play icon0:48
Viral Video: Man Caught With Another Woman - Family Discovers Extra-Marital Affair