Ferozepur SSP found responsible for lapses in PM Modi's security breach

Supreme Court panel finds Ferozepur SSP responsible for lapses in PM Modi's security breach in Punjab. Will send the report of the five-member committee to the Centre for appropriate action.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

