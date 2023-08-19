trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651001
Fierce debate between BJP's Prem Shukla and SP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Earlier, the opposition used to attack the BJP that the temple will be built there but will not tell the date… Now when the temple is being built, the opposition is accusing the BJP of using the Ram temple as an event for the 2024 elections and the speedy construction of the temple work is also being questioned
