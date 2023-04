videoDetails

Fierce fire broke out in Sarojini Nagar's Babu Market, 5 fire brigade vehicles present on the spot

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

A case of massive fire has come to light in Babu Market of Sarojini Nagar, Delhi. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire continuously. In this connection, about 5 vehicles are present and many shops have been burnt to ashes.