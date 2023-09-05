trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658214
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fight between Congress workers in Karnal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Haryana Congress: A fierce clash was seen between supporters of Randeep Surjewala and Bhupendra Hooda in Karnal. Fierce kicks and punches took place between the two supporters
Follow Us

All Videos

US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Prez Biden Tests Negative: White House
play icon1:42
US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Prez Biden Tests Negative: White House
BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands removal of ‘India’ from the Constitution, replaced with Bharat
play icon3:36
BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands removal of ‘India’ from the Constitution, replaced with Bharat
Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
play icon2:1
Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of G20 Summit Invitation Letter
play icon6:0
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of G20 Summit Invitation Letter
BJP makes huge demand on Country's name change
play icon3:10
BJP makes huge demand on Country's name change

Trending Videos

US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Prez Biden Tests Negative: White House
play icon1:42
US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Prez Biden Tests Negative: White House
BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands removal of ‘India’ from the Constitution, replaced with Bharat
play icon3:36
BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands removal of ‘India’ from the Constitution, replaced with Bharat
Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
play icon2:1
Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of G20 Summit Invitation Letter
play icon6:0
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of G20 Summit Invitation Letter
BJP makes huge demand on Country's name change
play icon3:10
BJP makes huge demand on Country's name change
haryana congress latest news,Bhupinder Hooda,Haryana news,haryana news live,Surjewala,surjewala press conference today,surjewala speech,surjewala today,surjewala ka bayan,surjewala news,surjewala statement,surjewala press conference,surjewala congress,surjewala on rahul gandhi,surjewala latest news,surjewala ka vivadit bayan,surjewala karnataka,