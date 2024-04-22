Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fighting broke out at the India Alliance rally

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After Delhi, a big rally of Indi alliance is being held in Ranchi. There was a clash between Congress and RJD workers in this rally. The video of the fight has also surfaced. See, how did the ruckus happen in the rally?

All Videos

PM Modi's big attack on Congress
Play Icon03:05
PM Modi's big attack on Congress
FIR registered on Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad, Bengal
Play Icon03:44
FIR registered on Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad, Bengal
Big action against Lawrence in Salman Khan case
Play Icon01:15
Big action against Lawrence in Salman Khan case
PM Modi's big attack on Congress
Play Icon04:20
PM Modi's big attack on Congress
Salman Khan News: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'
Play Icon07:56
Salman Khan News: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'

Trending Videos

PM Modi's big attack on Congress
play icon3:5
PM Modi's big attack on Congress
FIR registered on Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad, Bengal
play icon3:44
FIR registered on Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad, Bengal
Big action against Lawrence in Salman Khan case
play icon1:15
Big action against Lawrence in Salman Khan case
PM Modi's big attack on Congress
play icon4:20
PM Modi's big attack on Congress
Salman Khan News: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'
play icon7:56
Salman Khan News: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'