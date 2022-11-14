हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli confirms RRR sequel in development
|
Updated:
Nov 14, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
Rise, revolt, and roar – as filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced that a sequel of his global blockbuster RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently in development.
×
All Videos
7:20
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Which party has stronghold in Dwarka assembly
4:42
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Who is the first choice of Patidars in Gujarat
6:37
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Owaisi greeted with Modi-Modi slogans during election rally in Surat
Marathi actress Kalyani Jadhav dies in road accident
Google Pixel 7a smartphone to come with 90Hz screen refresh rate
Trending Videos
7:20
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Which party has stronghold in Dwarka assembly
4:42
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Who is the first choice of Patidars in Gujarat
6:37
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Owaisi greeted with Modi-Modi slogans during election rally in Surat
Marathi actress Kalyani Jadhav dies in road accident
Google Pixel 7a smartphone to come with 90Hz screen refresh rate
Entertainment videos,