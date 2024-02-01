trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716474
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Post-Budget Meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Feb 01, 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engages in a crucial post-budget discussion with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The meeting focuses on key fiscal policies, economic strategies, and the overall financial landscape outlined in the budget.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Critiques Interim Budget 2024-25: Laments Lack of Substance and Concrete Solutions
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Critiques Interim Budget 2024-25: Laments Lack of Substance and Concrete Solutions
Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights Fiscal Resilience Despite Economic Shifts
Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights Fiscal Resilience Despite Economic Shifts
Union Finance Minister Sitharaman Unveils 'Amrit Kaal' Strategy in Interim Budget 2024-25
 Union Finance Minister Sitharaman Unveils 'Amrit Kaal' Strategy in Interim Budget 2024-25
Union Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects on India's Decade of Positive Transformation
Union Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects on India's Decade of Positive Transformation
Budget Copies Arrived At Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Unveil Sixth Consecutive Budget Today
 Budget Copies Arrived At Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Unveil Sixth Consecutive Budget Today

