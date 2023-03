videoDetails

FIR filed against 45 accused of stone pleting in Vadodara

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

On the occasion of Ram Navami, there was fierce stone pelting during the Shobha Yatra in Vadodara, Gujarat. Taking action against this, the police have registered an FIR against 45 accused. While 23 have been arrested and complaints have been filed against more than 500 people.