FIR filed against Halal Certification in UP

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Police has filed FIR against several companies selling "Halal certified" products using forged documents. It is also reported that the CM Yogi Adityanath government is considering banning Halal certification. Halal may be banned very soon.
Trending Videos

