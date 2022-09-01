FIR filed against Ismailpur village head’s representative for harassing couple over court marriage in UP

A case under SC/ST Act was registered against the Ismailpur village head’s representative for allegedly appealing to boycott a couple for marrying in court. The village head’s representative Santosh Yadav’s video had gone viral. “A video of Ismailpur village head’s representative Santosh Yadav went viral in which he appealed to boycott a couple who had done a court marriage and also locked their house. Police took cognisance of it and provided security to family. An FIR was registered under SC/ST Act,” informed Gonda SP Akash Tomar.

