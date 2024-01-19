trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711484
Fire Break in Moving Car at Surajpole Circle, Udaipur

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
In a dramatic incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, a fire erupts in a moving car near Surajpole Circle. Swift action is taken as fire tenders promptly reach the scene to control the situation.

