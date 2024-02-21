trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723459
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Apartment: Prompt Response By Four Fire Tenders Douses Flames

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Earlier today, a fire broke out on a floor of a residential apartment in Sector 10, Dwarka, Delhi. The situation has been brought under control, thanks to the swift action of four fire tenders. The timely response averted potential damage and ensured the safety of residents in the affected area.

