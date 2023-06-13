NewsVideos
Fire extinguished in Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan, smoke witnessed

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Satpura Bhawan Fire: A case of massive fire had come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh. The fire at Bhopal's Satpura building has been extinguished after a lot of effort and smoke is also seen coming out of the building. Further in this report, see 100 big headlines of the day.

