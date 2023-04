videoDetails

Fire in Kanpur's Bans Mandi under control after 72 hours of struggle

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

A horrific fire incident came to fore in Kanpur three days ago. After 72 hours of struggle, the fire has finally been brought under control. There has been a loss of crores due to the fire in Bans Mandi market. The fire broke out in the wholesale cloth market of Kanpur. Know what is the current situation.