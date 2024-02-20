trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723171
Fire Incident In Karimnagar: 20 Huts Gutted, 4-5 Gas Cylinders Explode, No Casualties Reported

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
A fire incident in Karimnagar, Telangana, resulted in the destruction of 20 huts and the explosion of 4-5 gas cylinders. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, according to officials from the Fire Department.

