Firing Incident in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
This morning two people have died after firing at a family in Bihar's Lakhirsarai. While four people have been seriously injured. On this matter, the SP of the district said that there is mutual enmity behind the incident. Along with this, SP also told that the firing was done by a youth named Ashish Chaudhary. Let us tell you that at present the police is continuously conducting raids to arrest the accused.
