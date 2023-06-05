NewsVideos
videoDetails

Firing near Arunachal border, 2 people died due to shooting

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Two people were killed in a firing incident in Assam's Dhemaji district. The incident took place in Panbari area which is on the Assam-Arunachal border.

All Videos

Awadhesh Case: Mukhtar Ansari will go to HC against life imprisonment, 6 months more punishment for not paying fine
2:20
Awadhesh Case: Mukhtar Ansari will go to HC against life imprisonment, 6 months more punishment for not paying fine
Ajay said on life imprisonment to Mukhtar Ansari, 'I was waiting for this decision for 32 years'
2:3
Ajay said on life imprisonment to Mukhtar Ansari, 'I was waiting for this decision for 32 years'
JP Nadda met General Suhag, handed over a booklet on the achievements of the government in 9 years
1:6
JP Nadda met General Suhag, handed over a booklet on the achievements of the government in 9 years
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
0:53
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
1:11
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure

Trending Videos

2:20
Awadhesh Case: Mukhtar Ansari will go to HC against life imprisonment, 6 months more punishment for not paying fine
2:3
Ajay said on life imprisonment to Mukhtar Ansari, 'I was waiting for this decision for 32 years'
1:6
JP Nadda met General Suhag, handed over a booklet on the achievements of the government in 9 years
0:53
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
1:11
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
assam arunachal border,assam arunachal border news,assam arunachal border row,gogamukh assam arunachal border,assam arunachal border firing news,Arunachal Pradesh,assam arunachal border dispute,Assam news,Arunachal Pradesh News,Assam,assam arunachal border firing,border area of assam and arunachal,assam mizoram border,assam arunachal border meeting,assam arunachal border issue,firing in assam arunachal border,assam arunachal pradesh border mou,Breaking News,