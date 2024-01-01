trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704796
First Ganga Aarti of the year LIVE from Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Shows gorgeous pictures of Ganga Aarti of Varanasi. The first aarti of the year 2024 was performed in Varanasi. A huge crowd of devotees is visible since morning. People have come in large numbers to watch the famous Ganga Aarti of Varanasi.

Happy New Year 2024: New Year welcomed across the country including Delhi NCR
Play Icon2:12
Happy New Year 2024: New Year welcomed across the country including Delhi NCR
New Year 2024: Looting in the name of mountain in New Year's celebration,tourist tax disrupted
Play Icon7:42
New Year 2024: Looting in the name of mountain in New Year's celebration,tourist tax disrupted
I do not need an invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple, says Uddhav Thackeray
Play Icon44:35
 I do not need an invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple, says Uddhav Thackeray
Ayodhya Ram temple: Opposition in trouble over invitation to the inauguration of Ram temple
Play Icon7:20
Ayodhya Ram temple: Opposition in trouble over invitation to the inauguration of Ram temple
Deshhit: New Year celebrated at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, youth celebrated
Play Icon9:59
Deshhit: New Year celebrated at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, youth celebrated

