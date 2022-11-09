First Look: 'Walk In The Garden' Bengaluru International Airport

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on November 11. The terminal has built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. It will be helpful for the people and will enhance the passenger handling capacity of the airport. Kempegowda International Airport will be able to handle 5-6 crore passengers annually. Passengers will travel to hanging gardens, outdoor gardens and the gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. This Airport has established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.