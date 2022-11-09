NewsVideos

First Look: 'Walk In The Garden' Bengaluru International Airport

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on November 11. The terminal has built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. It will be helpful for the people and will enhance the passenger handling capacity of the airport. Kempegowda International Airport will be able to handle 5-6 crore passengers annually. Passengers will travel to hanging gardens, outdoor gardens and the gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. This Airport has established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

All Videos

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma is preparing a special strategy against England
11:22
T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma is preparing a special strategy against England
PAK vs NZ T20: New Zealand set a target of 153 runs for Pakistan
8:42
PAK vs NZ T20: New Zealand set a target of 153 runs for Pakistan
PM Modi stop his convoy to let ambulance pass
PM Modi stop his convoy to let ambulance pass
Congress objected to 'lotus' in G20's logo, BJP retaliated
7:57
Congress objected to 'lotus' in G20's logo, BJP retaliated
Badhir News : Sanjay Raut gets bail in Patra Chawl case
5:15
Badhir News : Sanjay Raut gets bail in Patra Chawl case

Trending Videos

11:22
T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma is preparing a special strategy against England
8:42
PAK vs NZ T20: New Zealand set a target of 153 runs for Pakistan
PM Modi stop his convoy to let ambulance pass
7:57
Congress objected to 'lotus' in G20's logo, BJP retaliated
5:15
Badhir News : Sanjay Raut gets bail in Patra Chawl case
India,