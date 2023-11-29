trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693326
NewsVideos
videoDetails

First picture of 41 laborers from the hospital

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: There is great news in the rescue operation of workers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi in 17 days. 41 laborers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued.
Follow Us

All Videos

Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
Play Icon1:33
Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon6:20
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious
Play Icon6:8
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious
PM Modi’s Emotional Call To 41 Survivors of Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse
Play Icon3:42
PM Modi’s Emotional Call To 41 Survivors of Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse
Uttarakhand Rescue: 17 दिन बाद बाहर की दुनिया देख भावुक हुआ Worker, CM ने लगाया गले | Breaking News
Play Icon1:23
Uttarakhand Rescue: 17 दिन बाद बाहर की दुनिया देख भावुक हुआ Worker, CM ने लगाया गले | Breaking News

Trending Videos

Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
play icon1:33
Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon6:20
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious
play icon6:8
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious
PM Modi’s Emotional Call To 41 Survivors of Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse
play icon3:42
PM Modi’s Emotional Call To 41 Survivors of Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse
Uttarakhand Rescue: 17 दिन बाद बाहर की दुनिया देख भावुक हुआ Worker, CM ने लगाया गले | Breaking News
play icon1:23
Uttarakhand Rescue: 17 दिन बाद बाहर की दुनिया देख भावुक हुआ Worker, CM ने लगाया गले | Breaking News
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarakhand tunnel rescue,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,Zee News,uttarkashi workers,