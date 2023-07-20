trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638023
First picture of arrest on Manipur viral video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Manipur has been grappling with ethnic conflict for the last two and a half months and now a video of two Kuki-Zomi community women being paraded naked in Thoubal district has come to the fore. For which the first arrest has been made.
