trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654525
NewsVideos
videoDetails

First Time! Chandrayaan-3 measures Moon’s south pole soil temperature, ISRO shares details

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
As India basks in the glory of ISRO’s achievement, Pragyan Rover has commenced operations on the Moon’s surface. Four days after the historic successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of lunar surface ISRO shared the first observation from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander.
Follow Us

All Videos

Delhi: Pragati Maidan illuminates ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:13
Delhi: Pragati Maidan illuminates ahead of G20 Summit
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will attend Delhi’s G20 Summit on Sep 9-10: Deputy Envoy Andalib Elias
play icon1:37
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will attend Delhi’s G20 Summit on Sep 9-10: Deputy Envoy Andalib Elias
The condition of Mewat depends on Mahadev! Haryana on high alert
play icon11:6
The condition of Mewat depends on Mahadev! Haryana on high alert
Breaking: Dedication, passion made Neeraj Chopra a champion– PM Modi
play icon1:33
Breaking: Dedication, passion made Neeraj Chopra a champion– PM Modi
Japan Mission Moon: After Russia in the race for the moon, 'Japan' gets a shock!
play icon3:47
Japan Mission Moon: After Russia in the race for the moon, 'Japan' gets a shock!

Trending Videos

Delhi: Pragati Maidan illuminates ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:13
Delhi: Pragati Maidan illuminates ahead of G20 Summit
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will attend Delhi’s G20 Summit on Sep 9-10: Deputy Envoy Andalib Elias
play icon1:37
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will attend Delhi’s G20 Summit on Sep 9-10: Deputy Envoy Andalib Elias
The condition of Mewat depends on Mahadev! Haryana on high alert
play icon11:6
The condition of Mewat depends on Mahadev! Haryana on high alert
Breaking: Dedication, passion made Neeraj Chopra a champion– PM Modi
play icon1:33
Breaking: Dedication, passion made Neeraj Chopra a champion– PM Modi
Japan Mission Moon: After Russia in the race for the moon, 'Japan' gets a shock!
play icon3:47
Japan Mission Moon: After Russia in the race for the moon, 'Japan' gets a shock!