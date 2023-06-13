NewsVideos
First Visuals Of The 3 Cubs Born To White Tigress "Raksha" Have Been Released By The Zoo Administration

Jun 13, 2023
A white tigress in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai gave birth to three cubs around 1.5 months back at Maitri Bagh Zoo. The Zoo authority released the video of the cubs on June 12. Veterinarian NK Jain informed that the pair of tigers had several cubs and the authority shifted 12 of them to different zoos across country.

