Flag bearer of a soaring nation ‘Air India’ gets new logo

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
The Tata-backed airline Air India on August 10 unveiled its new logo, replacing the previous “Wheel of Konark”. The new logo symbol – “The Vista” is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.

