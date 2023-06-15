NewsVideos
Flights not allowed to fly in Jamnagar till 12 midnight amid Biparjoy threat

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: The cyclonic storm is moving fast towards India. Due to this, flights have been banned in Jamnagar till 12 midnight. Only emergency and relief flights are allowed.

