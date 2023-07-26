trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640692
Flood like situation in Noida due to overflowing of Hindon River

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Noida Heavy Rain: Due to heavy monsoon rains, the situation in Noida seems to be getting worse. Meanwhile, the roads of Noida are seen to be full of water. See what is the current situation in this report.
