Flood situation worsens in Punjab, high alert in many districts

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:58 AM IST
High Alert in Punjab: Flood has caused huge devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This devastation has now come in Punjab as well. In many districts of Punjab, the situation seems to be getting worse due to floods.

