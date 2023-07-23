trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639263
flood threat looms large in Delhi again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Yamuna is close to the danger mark in Delhi. The water level will rise again. 2.9 lakh cusecs of water was released from Hathini Kund. There is a danger of flood in some areas of Ghaziabad, Noida due to increase in the water level of Hindon. Half of India is facing the brunt of heavy rains these days, floods after rains have caused havoc in many areas.
