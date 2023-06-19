NewsVideos
Flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim!

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Sikkim Flood 2023: Flood-like conditions are visible after heavy rains in Sikkim. River water is flowing over the bridge. Army's rescue operation is going on.

